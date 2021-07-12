Vandals spray-paint 'derogatory wording' on Rockdale County home

Rockdale deputies saw profanity and "derogatory wording" directed toward people in the Mexican community that was spray-painted on the outside of a house

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are looking for the vandals who spray-painted "derogatory" remarks on a Rockdale County home on Sunday.

A release from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said their deputies responded to the 2600 block of Twin Oak Drive regarding a hate incident.

Vandals also spray-painted insulting remarks on several vehicles that were parked in the home's driveway, the release detailed.

Authorities said they are working to identify the people who are responsible for the vandalism.

"The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office does not tolerate hate directed towards any member of our community and is diligently working on identifying the suspect(s) responsible for this criminal act," according to the release.