Man arrested at Atlanta airport months after 7-year-old's shooting death

ATLANTA — A man wanted in connection with the Atlanta shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed during a family gathering is now in custody, authorities said.

DeShon Collins was arrested on Wednesday at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Atlanta Police said he was trying to fly out of the state.

Police had been searching for the man since August. Collins was wanted on charges for murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Atlanta Police said Ava Phillips was shot in the head during a gathering inside an apartment at the Camden Vantage Apartments around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Her mother, Kameka Springfield, 44, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. According to a warrant, Springfield assaulted Collins with a gun during a dispute.

Springfield appeared before a judge where she was denied bond.

A vigil was previously held at the apartment complex where Ava was killed.

“Ain’t nothing gonna bring my baby back but you know it’s good to see the city showed up, showed support, gave support," Jonathan Phillips said, Ava's father.

A balloon release was held in Ava's honor.

