2 arrested in connection to stepsisters found dead under bridge in Rome

The two people arrested are not charged in the murder.

ROME, Ga. — Two people have been charged in connection with the double homicide of two stepsisters found dead with bags over their head in Rome.

Desmond Lavonta Brown, 28, and Devin Lashawn Watts, 36, are both charged in the case, but not with the murder of Truvenia Campbell and Vanita Richardson.

Brown, arrested on Monday, is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer, and Watts is charged with theft of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

"These arrests were the results of search warrants executed on apartments and vehicles based on leads that were developed and tips received from the GBI Tip Line," the GBI said in a news release. "This investigation remains active and ongoing."

Investigators said last week that a crew from the Georgia Department of Transportation spotted the bodies of the women on the banks of the Etowah River, beneath the bridge on the eastern bypass.

Special Agent Joe Montgomery said both Campbell and Richardson were found with bags on their heads. He also revealed they had "obviously" been dropped from the bridge.

A crucial part of the investigation, now, is finding the car the stepsisters were in. That car, which belonged to Richardson, was still missing as of Monday.

Anyone with information pertaining to this this case is urged to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).