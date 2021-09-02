Marietta man facing slew of charges in deadly I-285 crash in Cobb County

He is charged with driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, felony hit and run, and homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police continue to investigate a Sunday crash on I-285 that led to a chain reaction of other wrecks, ultimately killing one person, they said.

Police say 23-year-old Rony Perez-Lucas was traveling in a Toyota Tundra in the eastbound lanes at around 2:25 a.m. near Powers Ferry Road.

They said Perez-Lucas failed to maintain his lane and crashed into a concrete barrier. The collision re-directed his vehicle into the roadway when a Hyundai Sonata crashed into it.

Meanwhile, an approaching Chevrolet Silverado also crashed into Perez-Lucas' Toyota Tundra.

Police say Perez-Lucas left the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, 32-year-old Desmond Graham, of Columbus, died on the scene.

Three other vehicles were also involved.

In total, three other people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.