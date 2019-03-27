More details about what led up to an East Cobb homeowner allegedly shooting two contractors were released in court.

Larry Epstein, 68, sat quietly at his preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Cobb County Police were called to Wellington Lane on March 6 to investigate an aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Authorities said 21-year old Jake Allen Horne and 37-year-old Donnie Montcalm were both shot. Horne died from his injuries.

11Alive got the chance to speak with Horne's relative earlier this month who said the 21-year-old was making a living to provide for his younger sister. They lost their parents a few years ago and he became her legal guardian.

In court 11Alive learned police found the gun they believe was used in the shooting inside of a box in the defendant's garage. Police also said they have video from a doorbell camera which shows the suspect firing a gun at one of the men.

Cobb Police Detective Phil Stoddard took the stand at Tuesday's hearing. He testified that Horne and Montcalm had worked at the home several times before that day -- including in October when an arbor that the home was damaged.

"Larry was upset. He blamed Donnie and Jake for it. He also stated that the boss, Jamie, came up and replaced it, or did some work and made it well," he said.

However, on March 6, everything seemed fine. The detective testified everyone shook hands at the end of the day and the contractors got into their vehicles. Montcalm told police he then heard two loud noises.

"He looked up. At that time he had been shot twice," Stoddard said. "He exited the vehicle. As he was exiting the vehicle he stated that he was continuing to be shot, that more gunshots were going off."

The detective said a doorbell camera captured what happened next.

"It does catch our defendant Mr. Epstein approaching him with the firearm in hand and it looks like a Ruger with the red and the extended barrel with the silencer on it," he added. "You can hear Mr. Epstein say you killed my pets, firing several shots and Donnie pleading for his life before the altercation occurs."

Stoddard said they didn't find any evidence of pets being killed. Montcalm ran to a nearby home and survived, but had been shot several times.

Horne was found in his car with a gunshot wound in his head. He was taken to the hospital but didn't survive. He died on what happened to be his mother’s birthday.

When questioned, Stoddard said Epstein gave his version of what happened after the men shook hands.

"He turned back around and saw there was a hole in the window, in the glass of the car, that would have been the car that Donnie was sitting in. He states Donnie exits the car and runs into the corner of the yard," Stoddard testified. "He follows him to the corner of the yard. When he does, Donnie picks up a metal pole - he said it had a gas light lamp on top of it - and charged him with it. He backed off, Donnie took off running up the street."

Epstein allegedly told police he didn't shoot at the contractors. The judge ruled that there is enough evidence to move the case forward to Superior Court.

