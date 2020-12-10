After allegedly shooting at construction workers, 7-hour standoff ends with woman in custody

Construction workers called 911 reporting that someone was firing shots at them.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — After a seven hour standoff Friday night in Jackson County, a 58-year-old woman was arrested and charged after she allegedly fired shots at construction workers in the neighborhood, the sheriff's office said.

Diana Dellana, of Maysville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and additional warrants are pending on firing at the construction workers.

Just before Noon on Friday, Jackson County 911 received a call from construction workers in the area of Pinetree Circle in Maysville who said they had been fired upon while working.

When a Jackson County sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene, he said he saw a woman in a driveway with a firearm. She allegedly pointed the gun toward the deputy and then retreated back into her home. At that point, the sheriff's office said she barricaded herself inside.

"Multiple attempts were made to communicate with this female to get her out of the residence," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team were called out to assist Jackson County with the scene.

"Again, multiple attempts were made to get her to exit the residence," they said.

At around 4:42 p.m., Hall County SWAT again attempted communication with the Dellana, with no contact.