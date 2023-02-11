Man guilty after he 'slaughtered and gutted' stepson over dirty dishes, Cobb County DA says

Cobb County DA said an argument broke out between the two over dirty dishes following the then 67-year-old man's return home.

A 74-year-old man was found guilty on Friday of murder after "continuously" stabbing his stepson over dirty dishes in a 2015 case, according to the District Attorney's Office in Cobb County.

The incident happened on August 24, 2015, when then 67-year-old Arron Edward Strong returned home from a weekend away to a home he shared with his wife, step-grandson and stepson, 32-year-old Maurice Arnold.

Cobb County DA said an argument broke out between Strong and Arnold over dirty dishes following the then 67-year-old man's return home. Strong's step-grandson was in an online video game chat at the time; the office said a friend overheard the dispute, came over and suggested the two "remove themselves from the residence to de-escalate the argument."

When Arnold was getting items from the house to leave, Strong pushed him and started stabbing the 32-year-old with a hunting knife. Strong's stepson tried to step in and stop him, but the DA reported he "was injured by Strong in the process."

Arnold died due to his injuries, according to the office's release.

“This defendant slaughtered and gutted his wife’s child and grandchild over dirty dishes, "Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said. "It wasn’t his first vicious attack on innocent lives, but it will be his last thanks to the jury’s verdict in this case."