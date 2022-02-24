63-year-old Steven Finfrock, a disabled veteran from Titusville, Florida, fired several shots inside his car before being shot himself.

MACON, Ga. — One man died in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 75 Wednesday night.

All lanes of traffic shut down for several hours after the wild scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it's still looking to talk to witnesses who may have seen what happened.

The shooting happened on I-75 northbound between Riverside Drive and Bass Road. The GBI says a state highway assistance driver stopped to check on a car parked there. When the man inside would not respond, the state driver called law enforcement.

The GBI says officers shot the man after he pointed a gun at them. Coroner Leon Jones says the man was 63-year-old Steven Finfrock, who is a disabled veteran from Titusville, Florida.

His family says he formerly lived in Ohio and may have been driving there with his dog, Chloe.

"Today, interviews are continuing to take place. Forensic analysis will be taking place at the crime lab, and, yes, there will be further examination of the vehicle," stated GBI Special Agent Jerry Jones.

13WMAZ spoke to several nearby businesses who said customers were talking about the shooting, but they weren't too concerned.

"It was on the interstate, so we can't connect it to local crime," stated Lucky Punjabi.

Others said it could be a possible warning sign.

"This happens a lot, so we need to be safer over here. We need a lot of security, especially at the nighttime," Rasalba Perez said.

Once the GBI completes their investigation, it will be turned over to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review. This is the 18th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022.

Officers found his dog dead inside the car, but they're not sure how the dog died.