Suspect arrested in death of 22-year-old in Gwinnett County

Xavier Jones is currently in custody at the Cobb County jail on unrelated charges.

Gwinnett County Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 22-year-old who was gunned down in the doorway of Discover Wings in Norcross.

Xavier Jones, also age 22, is currently in custody at the Cobb County jail on unrelated charges, according to officers. They added that he will now face a felony murder charge, among others.

Back on April 28, officers responded to calls of a person shot along the 1300 block of Indian Trail Road, where they found a 22-year-old Jerrett Mitchell dead.

Mitchell, who his family called "Baby," was out shopping for his upcoming birthday the day he died. He stopped for some wings and his family never saw him again. Mitchell has six siblings, had hopes to become a rapper, and was working on a fashion brand.

He was at the studio, pretty much, twice a day. So, it was really big to him," Joccara said, his oldest sister. "And it's messed up that my brother doesn't get to go on. And he doesn't get to live his dream of being a rapper."