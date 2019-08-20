DALLAS, Ga. — A man has been shot - and now jailed - after allegedly confronting deputies responding to a domestic dispute at his home last week.

A 911 call was placed in reference to the dispute in Paulding County around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The caller said an intoxicated male had a gun and was threatening family members.

When deputies arrived on the scene at 2562 Highway 101 North in Dallas, Georgia, they made contact with several family members who had already exited the home.

"The complainant stated that the male was inside the residence and he was possibly armed with a gun," Paulding County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Sgt. Ashley Henson said. "When Deputies made entry into the residence they announced their presence and eventually made contact with the male."

The man, later identified as 22-year-old Tristan Lee Payne, exited a room in the residence and had a pistol in his hand, authorities said.

"The Deputies repeatedly told the male to drop the gun and he failed to comply with their commands. Once the male began to raise the pistol toward the deputies, Deputy Geoffrey Morris discharged his issued shotgun striking Payne in the arm and shoulder," Henson said.

They said Payne ran to the rear of the home where he was quickly taken into custody. Deputies immediately began rendering aid to Payne and called for EMS to assist. Payne was taken to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to the arm and shoulder that authorities said didn't appear to be life-threatening.

On Aug. 17, Payne was released from the hospital. A short time later, he was booked into the Paulding County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault. He is currently being held with no bond.

Deputy Morris is on standard paid administrative leave while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducts the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

