HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County grand jury has indicted a popular skating rink disc jockey following allegations he sexually abused children.

The district attorney's office said on Thursday that 24-year-old Malcolm Jamal Rhodes was indicted on five counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes. The acts allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2019.

The indictment comes following a Nov. 12 investigation by local police of the Hogansville-based DJ.

"The defendant is a contract 'DJ' and is affiliated with local venues in Henry County," police said previously.

Henry County School district released a statement to parents saying it was shocked by the allegations, but it did not have evidence of any inappropriate behavior on its campuses.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross spoke to a man whom Rhodes lived with at one point when the DJ was still working to make ends meet. He said he found the DJ's behavior disturbing.

"My wife told me from the beginning, she's like, 'You know, something's off about him'," he said. "She didn't really want this to happen. She was really pushing every single week that he lived with us, but she wanted him gone."

Rhodes was initially held in jail on no bond for charges tied to one case back in November. It's unclear what his bond status has changed. What is known is that he remains in Henry County jail.

