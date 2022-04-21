Arrest made after 11-year-old shot at DeKalb skating rink, police say

Parents spoke earlier this week about their petition to close the rink amid alleged safety concerns.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police have made an arrest, nearly two weeks after an 11-year-old was shot in the head at a Decatur skating rink.

Information about the suspect has not yet been made available. Police confirmed the arrest to 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross, and said a press conference would be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The shooting has kept Dmari Johnson in the hospital with life-threatening injuries since it occurred on April 10.

According to police, a fight inside Golden Glide skating rink spilled outside into the parking lot.

On Monday, family attorneys said the boy has been in a medically induced coma, "literally fighting for his life every day."

This week, the family spoke out about closing the rink due to alleged ongoing safety concerns.

Dmari Johnson’s family showed 11Alive a cell phone video posted on social media earlier in the case. They said they could see Dmari in white pants and a dark hoodie running with a group of other people across the parking lot. Seconds later, shots are fired.

The grandmother said there was security at the rink -- she just wishes they would've stepped in.

An inspection at the skating rink was conducted by the county on Wednesday. A county spokesperson said the results would come out at a later date. 11Alive has filed an Open Records Request in pursuit of the inspection results.