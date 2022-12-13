Georgia senator, family of victims demand DNA testing be released in Atlanta Child Murders case

The crime spree plagued families in Atlanta from 1971 to 1981 and took the lives of 29 Black children.

ATLANTA — The families of at least four victims in the Atlanta Child Murders, along with Georgia Senator Donzella James, are gathering to call for the release of all DNA testing related to the case.

The crime spree plagued families in Atlanta from 1971 to 1981 and took the lives of 29 Black children.

Facts from the case and who is responsible for the deaths of over two dozen children are still widely debated, over 40 years later.

One man, Wayne Williams, has been named as the man behind the murders, but his guilt is still widely debated. Williams was only convicted of killing two adult men. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1982 but has always maintained his innocence. He's currently housed at Telfair State Prison.

In 2019, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the city would reexamine the murders.

She even revealed the investigation team would extend the possible timeline from 1970 to 1985 to consider any additional children or other victims that were possibly overlooked.

Then, last year, she announced investigators were headed to Utah to provide a lab with DNA evidence from the murders.

Earlier this year, 11Alive reported that Williams has a new attorney, Janis Mann, who said Williams and the families of the kids killed have already waited too long to hear what came from that evidence.

"We have absolutely no evidence as to what has been uncovered, what came of those DNA samples, we have no answers from the city of Atlanta or Fulton County DA," Mann stated. "I asked the city, Atlanta Police, and the District Attorney's Office about the samples and they told me so far, no official report is available."