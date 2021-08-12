Police asking public for help after Labradoodle was found 'engulfed in flames' in DeKalb

Authorities are hoping to identify a suspect in the case, which left the dog in critical condition.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are asking for help from the public in trying to find information on a case in which a dog was found "engulfed in flames."

The incident happened on Sunday, the DeKalb County Police Department said on Facebook. The department said the large male Labradoodle was found sometime before noon on Lindsey Drive outside Decatur.

"The tan & cream dog was running on the road before witnesses put out the fire," the department said.

The dog survived, according to DKPD, but is in critical condition.

Police are seeking information about the owners of the dog or whoever might be responsible. A reward of up to $2,000 is available.