Search underway for person who poisoned 5 dogs, shot 2 in Walker County

LAFAYETTE, Ga. — A search is underway for whoever is responsible for poisoning five dogs and shooting two of them in the face in north Georgia.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office said that the crimes were committed sometime between noon and 3 p.m. on Nov. 28. Two dogs ultimately died from the shameful act.

The sheriff's office said the incident occurred in the area of Griffin Road and Highway 337 in Lafayette. While the extent of the charges the suspect could face wasn't released, the sheriff's office did describe the incident as a case of cruelty to animals.