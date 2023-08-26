FBI says it has opened up a hate crime investigation after three Black people were killed in Dollar General on Kings Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: This report contains language some may find offensive

Three people are dead after being shot Saturday at Dollar General on Kings Road. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the shooting was racially motivated. The shooter, a White male from Clay County who has not yet been identified, turned the gun on himself after killing the three Black people in the store, Waters said.

Before leaving Clay County to come to Jacksonville just after 1 p.m., Waters said the shooter called his father and told him to check his computer. The shooter's family then called police.

It was too late. He had already walked into the store at 2161 Kings Road just after 1:30 armed and wearing a tactical vest, Waters said at a 6:30 p.m. news conference Saturday. Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, who also attended the news conference said the shooter rifle had swastikas on it.

"He wanted to kill niggers," Waters said adding that he wants the community to know exactly what happened.

Mayor Donna Deegan and State Rep. Angie Nixon were also on the scene. "It's a heartbreaking this for our community," Deegan said. "It's awful and it has happened in this community way too many times."

For much of the afternoon, there has been a heavy police presence located near King Road and North Canal Street on Jacksonville's Westside.

Edward Waters University issued a "campus-wide stay in place order" for students.

"Students are being kept in their residence halls through the afternoon until the scene is cleared," the school wrote on Facebook.

The police scene includes over 10 Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police cars, a helicopter in the air and JFRD personnel are present.

In addition, around 1:57 p.m., a SWAT truck has arrived on scene and SWAT officers are walking around with their guns drawn.

Saturday's mass shooting comes five years to the day four people were killed in a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

Jacksonville city council Rahman Johnson and Ju’Coby Pittman holding a community prayer on Kings Rd after a shooting @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/SRxPxfhGZf — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) August 26, 2023