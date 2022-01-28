Domestic dispute ends in gunfire in DeKalb County

Police have limited information at this time, but they tell 11Alive the incident is not fatal.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is injured after a domestic dispute ended in gunfire Friday morning. That's according to DeKalb County Police.

Police said investigators have limited information at this time, but they told 11Alive no one has died as a result of the shooting. The violent incident happened in the 3020 block of Waldrop Circle in Decatur.

The 11Alive SkyTracker saw crime scene tape and police cars on the scene.