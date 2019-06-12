ATLANTA — A child has been found safe after a domestic dispute Friday afternoon led to a carjacking in Atlanta.

Police officers responded to the dispute at I-20 and Capital Avenue at around 1:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said they spoke with a woman who said the father of her child drove off with her vehicle on the expressway. The woman further stated her child was in the backseat of the vehicle when the father drove off.

A preliminary investigation indicated this was the result of a domestic dispute. Officers and investigators were canvassing the area of Metropolitan Parkway SW and Campbelltown Rd SW for the vehicle.

While police said the child is safe, they haven't provided an update on the suspect in the alleged carjacking or the vehicle.

