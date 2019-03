ATLANTA — A domestic dispute turned into a Sunday night hostage situation, according to the City of South Fulton Police Department.

Lt. Derrick Rogers said a SWAT unit was called to Waverly Park Drive around 9:15 p.m. when a suspect barricaded himself and four other hostages in a home. The four hostages were released sometime overnight Rogers said.

11Alive is still awaiting more information from officials.

