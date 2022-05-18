Douglas County Sheriff investigating domestic-related shooting incident

Here's what we know.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff is investigating a domestic-related shooting incident at a home on Jackie Drive Wednesday.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:30 p.m., where you can see a crime scene unit van and multiple patrol cars. The front yards of two homes are also taped off.

Authorities have not yet said if anyone has been injured.

The sheriff's office added that it will not be releasing additional information at this time and an update will be provided on Thursday.