Third arrest made in Atlanta shooting death of 18-year-old; new video in case released

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police confirmed the third arrest Thursday in the May shooting death of an 18-year-old on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and released a new video in the case.

Marcus Foley, 46, is now in custody in the shooting of Dominic McKibbins outside a business strip in the Center Hill neighborhood. His charges include murder and aggravated assault, as well as several gang-related charges.

Police did not immediately detail his exact involvement in the shooting of McKibbins. Two previous arrests were made of a 19-year-old, Quintavious Williams, and a 17-year-old, Kameron Kindred.

APD also released the surveillance video below as they continue to seek people possibly involved in the shooting.

McKibbins' grandmother, Joann McKibbins, identified herself on scene after the shooting in May and spoke to reporters. She said Dominic had just turned 18 and was a "sweet, kind-hearted person," and that it "had to be a cold-blooded person to hurt him."

According to jail records, Williams and Kindred face murder charges and gang charges that include "intent to obtain/earn membership/increase status" with a criminal street gang. Foley's newer charges also mirror those.

Williams' additional charges include criminal attempt to commit a felony and simple battery, while Kindred's include criminal attempt to commit a felony and aggravated assault.

The grandmother said she had not heard exactly what happened in the shooting but told reporters it may have happened after some kind of music recording session.