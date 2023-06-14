Atlanta Police work to make third arrest in shooting death of 18-year-old

Dominic McKibbins was shot and killed on the night of May 22 in the Center Hill neighborhood.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to identify a young man they say may have been involved in the shooting death of an 18-year-old last month.

APD issued its alert Wednesday, asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect that was likely at a shootout that unfolded along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on May 22. One person was killed and another was badly hurt and needed surgery.

This would mark the third suspect police have connected to the case.

Two teens were arrested in the shooting that killed 18-year-old Dominic McKibbins earlier this month. According to jail records, Quintavious Williams, 19, and Kameron Kindred, 17, face a long list of charges including murder and the "intent to obtain/earn membership/increase status" with a criminal street gang.

McKibbins grandmother told reports at the scene in Atlanta's Center Hill neighborhood that he had just turned 18.

Atlanta CrimeStoppers is now offering a $2,000 reward for tips that lead to the identity and arrest of the suspect pictured below.