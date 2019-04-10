ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are trying to uncover the circumstances of a deadly shooting that happened on Atlanta's west side, late Thursday night.

According to an Atlanta Police spokesperson, officers were called to the 2000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find a man shot and already dead at the scene.

Police are still working to gather details on the shooting and haven't released a possible motive for the crime. Authorities also haven't said whether they have a suspect in custody - or if they are looking for a specific person in connection with the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

