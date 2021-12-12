APD: 1 shot, taken to hospital after argument at Atlanta intersection

The shooting happened at an intersection down the road from a separate shooting incident where a man was shot while pumping gas this weekend.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a person was shot at an intersection near the Bankhead community Sunday night.

APD said the shooting happened at the intersection of Northside Drive NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW.

Investigators said there was an argument between two people, which led to one of them being shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. No official word on their condition.

Down the road from that intersection in a separate incident, Atlanta Police investigated a shooting at a Shell gas station at 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW Saturday evening around 8:20 p.m.