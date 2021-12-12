APD: 1 shot, taken to hospital after argument at Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a person was shot at an intersection near the Bankhead community Sunday night.
APD said the shooting happened at the intersection of Northside Drive NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW.
Investigators said there was an argument between two people, which led to one of them being shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. No official word on their condition.
Down the road from that intersection in a separate incident, Atlanta Police investigated a shooting at a Shell gas station at 902 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW Saturday evening around 8:20 p.m.
Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He told officers that he was pumping gas when a suspect approached and demanded his car keys. The man refused to give up his keys and he was shot, APD said. Authorities said he was taken to the hospital for treatment but did not give an update on his condition.