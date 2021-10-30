2 taken to hospital following Atlanta shooting

According to Atlanta Police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Donnelly Ave. around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the scene.

ATLANTA — Two people were hurt in a shooting Friday night in southwest Atlanta.

Once they arrived, police found the two victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting," APD said.