JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia death row inmate convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than 20 years ago is set to die later this month.

The Jackson County Superior Court ordered the execution of convicted murderer Donnie Cleveland Lance for Jan. 29. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, Georgia at 7 p.m.

Lance was convicted in 1999 for the murders of his ex-wife Sabrina "Joy" Lance, and Dwight "Butch" G. Wood, Jr.

If executed, Lance will be the 53rd inmate put to death by lethal injection, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Jimmy Fletcher Meders was scheduled for lethal injection Thursday, but the State Board of Pardons and Paroles commuted his sentence hours before he was set to die.

Meders was given the death sentence for the 1987 Glynn County murder of convenience store clerk Don Anderson. He will now spend life behind bars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

In this undated photo released by the Georgia Department of Corrections, shows death row inmate Donnie Clevelan Lance, who was convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than 20 years ago. State Attorney General Chris Carr announced Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 that Lance, 66, is scheduled to die on Jan. 29, 2020, at the state prison in Jackson, Ga. (AP Photo/Georgia Department of Corrections)

AP

