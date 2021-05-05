DoorDash driver shot while making food delivery

He was delivering food to Appletree Apartments off Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A DoorDash food delivery driver is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning.

Atlanta Police say the 43-year-old man was delivering food to Appletree Apartments off Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta just after 2 a.m.

They said he was shot in the shoulder and hip area. He was transported to Grady Hospital and was said to be stable.

Police are not sure if the victim was targeted. They said there was food still inside his vehicle, but said that he could have had more than one order in the car.

Officers do not have a suspect in custody and are unsure if there was more than one shooter.

The victim was able to drive himself to Fire Station No. 5 to get help and call 911.