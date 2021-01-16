Doraville suspect on run after pinning officer with car, leading police on chase

Police believe Darnell Cunningham may be tied to previous robberies and said he now faces charges for hitting an officer with his vehicle and running from police.

ATLANTA — Police in Doraville are on the lookout for a man accused of at least two robbery attempts at a local ATM who also put an officer's life in danger when he tried to escape.

Police said that they were called to a Wells Fargo ATM at 5772 Buford Highway by a person who claimed to have been robbed there on Jan. 10.

The victim said that they spotted the man they believed was responsible, later identified as 26-year-old Darnell Cunningham, back at the location. Another witness told police that Cunningham appeared to be attempting to rob another person in the line.

When officers arrived, the department says Cunningham got back in his vehicle escaped at high-speed. However, he ended up striking and pinning an officer against a patrol vehicle.

Cunningham then continued his escape attempt which had become a pursuit given the seriousness of the crimes he was accused of committing. Police said he sped down I-85 south until he hit another vehicle and lost control a short distance away.

Police said he then jumped out leaving a female passenger in the vehicle. Also inside, police found a large sum of money that they believe was tied to prior robberies.

Police said Cunningham currently faces charges tied to the previously known robbery as well as new charges such as aggravated assault against a police officer and using a weapon during the commission of a felony.

The department added that the officer who was struck suffered only minor injuries to his hand and was treated at the scene.