Doraville officer dumped teen's naked body in woods | What the warrant says

On Tuesday, 11Alive obtained the arrest warrants for Bryant, which revealed new details.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants show new details relating to a now-former Doraville Police officer who was arrested in connection to the death of a 16-year-old girl.

Last week, Susana Morales' remains were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow County line. She had been missing for more than six months. She had initially been reported missing on July 26, 2022.

Miles Bryant, 22, is being charged with concealing the death of Morales and false report of a crime. He is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond. He was arrested while he was off-duty, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

11Alive obtained the arrest warrants for Bryant, which revealed the following new information about the case:

He lived on Windscape Village Lane in Norcross, near the location where Morales' lived and originally went missing. Bryant dumped Morales' naked body in the woods, according to police. He previously gave a false report on July 27 that his personal car had been broken into and a gun had been taken from inside. The warrant lists Bryant is "known or suspected of having been convicted" for rape, murder, and other felony crimes. However, police explained that this is customary for instances where they are not sure how the victim died.

On Tuesday, Bryant also appeared before a Gwinnett County judge, who read the charges to him. Our reporter on the scene said Bryant remained silent the entire time and has no attorney at the moment.

In a social media post, Doraville Police said Bryant was no longer employed with them – calling him a "now former police officer" after he was served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett County Police Department.

"The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant," the Doraville Police Department wrote. "Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy."

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.