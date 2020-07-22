Two men dead following drive-by shooting in NW Atlanta

It happened on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW around 2:11 a.m.

ATLANTA — Two people are dead after a drive-by shooting in northwest Atlanta, police confirmed.

It happened on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW around 2:11 a.m.

Capt. D'Andrea Price with Atlanta Police said one man was found dead inside of the building at the scene and the second man was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. Police are waiting for a search warrant so they can investigate the area Price said.

Witnesses at the scene were not cooperating, authorities said.

At this time, authorities are not sure if the shooting occurred inside or outside, but they believe a rifle and a handgun was used.

There may be more than one suspect, according to Price.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Refresh often for the latest updates.