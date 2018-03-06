ATLANTA -- Atlanta Police are conducting a double homicide investigation after two people were shot on Bromack Drive Sunday morning.

Authorities received the call around 7:20 a.m.

Public Information Officer Lisa Bender tells 11Alive that when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman deceased. The second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The initial investigation indicates the suspect and the two victims, who were acquaintances, got into an altercation that led to the shooting.

The suspect left the scene. Investigators are working to gather additional details about what happened. The investigation is ongoing

