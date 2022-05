Loganville Police add that there is no danger to the public.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Loganville Police officers are investigating a double homicide in a home on Lakeside Court.

As of now, details are limited. We know police received a 911 call about a person shot a little after 10 a.m.

When they got to the location, they found two dead bodies with gunshot wounds. Loganville Police add that there is no danger to the public.