Man killed, woman injured after double shooting near Atlanta nightclub

Officers responded to the area near Club Crucial around 8 p.m.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a double shooting near a nightclub in Atlanta Friday.

Officers responded to a "person shot" call near Club Crucial at 2517 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Northwest around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot. The man did not survive his injuries and the woman was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

APD's homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.