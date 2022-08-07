1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County shooting

Clayton County Police said they have not arrested anyone, and the suspect is "unknown."

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A double shooting left one person dead in Clayton County, police said on Sunday.

Officers said they arrived at a home at the 600 block of Oakville Trail in Hampton around 3:03 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. They found one person alive with a gunshot wound and later learned of another victim.

The other victim, the department said, was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Clayton County Police Department said they do not have any information to provide about the suspect and did not release the name of either victim. There's no information about what led up to the deadly shooting.