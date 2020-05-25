Woman seeks justice for her 2 sisters who are victims in double shooting

Police say they are still investigating the incident

ATLANTA — Aisha Jefferson is on a mission to get justice for both of her sisters.

According to Atlanta Police, Shadeeah Melton and Fatima Jefferson were shot multiple times during an argument on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta on Friday.

Shadeeah, just 35, did not survive. Her sister, Fatima, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"Life is just so fragile. You don't realize it until something is taken away from you, so close to you," Aisha told 11Alive's Elwyn Lopez.

Shadeeah and Aisha were just 18 months apart. Aisha Jefferson said she always looked up to her older sister.

"She was so intelligent and bright and giving, and just gifted," she said.

Atlanta Police say there is a suspect but, as of Monday, no arrests had been made in connection to the shooting.

"I can't be at peace until they help me, until somebody finds them, and just makes this right," Aisha Jefferson added.

Her younger sister, Fatima, is on the road to recovery, but still remains hospitalized.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family