Fatal shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt in Forest Park

Police said the shooting happened near Ash Street and Longleaf Drive.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — One person is dead, and another injured after a double shooting in Forest Park, police said in a release on Thursday.

Forest Park Police said they received a call that a person was shot around 5 p.m. near Ash Street and Longleaf Drive. When they arrived, officers said they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to his upper body. They also found a second person shot; he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

An arrest was not been made and officers did not say what led up to the shooting. The investigation is still active at this time; police said their criminal investigative division is handling the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 404-366-4141 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta through their online form or by calling 1- 404-577-8477.

Rewards of up to $2,000 are offered for tips that lead to arrests of individuals on their wanted list.

