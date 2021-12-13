1 killed in Cobb County double shooting, police say

Authorities have set up crime scene tape by a unit at Mableton Ridge Apartments complex.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County crime scene investigators responded to an early-morning shooting along Mableton Parkway Monday where they said one person died.

Authorities set up crime scene tape before dawn around a unit at Mableton Ridge Apartments. Several units occupied the parking lot in front of a home, blocking off an entryway. Crime scene investigators were seen walking into one of the units gathering evidence.

Cobb County Police Department said officers were called to a shooting before 1 a.m. Officers said they found two men hurt from apparent gunshot wounds, one was unresponsive.

After first responders attempted life-saving measures, the unconscious man died from his injuries, according to investigators. The other victim was rushed to the hospital.