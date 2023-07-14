Authorities investigate double shooting in Madison County, 1 dead

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Friday around 8 a.m. at a home along Garnett Ward Road in Hull, Georgia.

MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead in Madison County Friday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a home along Garnett Ward Road in Hull, Georgia. The location is about 15 minutes from Athens.

One person died and another person has non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

A search ensued for the suspect, who authorities identified as 40-year-old William Epps. In an update, the sheriff's office said he has been located and is dead.

Details about how Epps died are not yet clear. The sheriff's office said additional details will be released once the Georgia Bureau of Investigation finishes its investigation.

"Please keep the families of all involved in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

11Alive has reached out to the GBI for more information about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.