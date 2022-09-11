Double shooting in parking lot of DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say

This is a developing story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a double shooting in the parking lot of a Tucker shopping center.

Police said units were dispatched to the 3200-block of Tucker-Norcross Road for a person shot call. They said the incident happened in the parking lot of the plaza.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who they described as in their 30s shot, according to the department.

An 11Alive crew is currently on scene and have confirmed that the shooting happened in the Walmart plaza.

Police have not released any details on who shot the two people or the possible relation between the suspect and the victims.

Officials said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital in "critical but stable condition."

DOUBLE SHOOTING | @DeKalbCountyPD says a man & woman in 30s were shot in this parking lot on Tucker Norcross Road. It’s in the same parking lot as the Walmart. Police confirm the couple are at the hospital in critical condition. Detectives are just getting on scene. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/DHeOM1WKpI — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) November 10, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.