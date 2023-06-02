1 killed, another hurt after shooting in Atlanta's Princeton Lakes neighborhood: APD

APD said two people were shot at the 3200-block of Saville St. SW, which is near Camp Creek and Grace medical centers.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a double shooting left one person dead in Atlanta's Princeton Lakes neighborhood Monday afternoon.

APD said two people were shot at the 3200 block of Saville St. SW, which is near Camp Creek and Grace medical centers. The area is not far from I-285 and Camp Creek Parkway.

One person was killed and another victim is "alert, conscious and breathing", according to APD.

