TOCCOA, Ga. — The search for a suspect is underway after a violent night in a small north Georgia town.

State investigators say Kenton Deshaun Hall, 48, is at large after he reportedly stabbed two people, then kidnapped his wife from a home off Mill Street in Taccoa, about 95 miles northeast of Atlanta.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Toccoa Police Department got a 911 call around 9 p.m. Monday night reporting a double stabbing.

When officers from the Toccoa Police Department got there, they found two people hurt and a third woman missing.

Medics took the two people stabbed - one in critical condition - to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, investigators began staging an intense search for the missing woman - Patricia Hall.

Several agencies were involved in the search, including the GBI, Toccoa Police, the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol and the Department of Corrections. Just after daybreak, however, the GBI said they found Patricia Hall's body less than a mile away on Franklin Street. Her body will be taken to the GBI's crime lab for an autopsy.

The search for Kenton Hall is still on. Authorities secured warrants for murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping for him, but they are asking for the public's help in tracking him down. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911, the Toccoa Police Department 706-282-3244 or the GBI Tipline at 800-597-8477.

Meanwhile, the GBI tweeted that they were also responding to an officer-involved shooting on West Spring Street, within a two-mile radius from where the stabbing happened and Patricia Hall's body was found. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however, the agency has not confirmed whether the two incidents were connected.

