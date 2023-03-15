Sheriff: Tips led to arrests after deadly Douglasville party shooting, but callers didn't want $40K reward

Four teen suspects have been arrested in the shooting deaths of a 14 and 15-year-old.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The tips of others helped Douglas County deputies make arrests following a Sweet 16 birthday party that ended in a mass shooting earlier this month.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said while those tips did lead them to the suspects, the callers didn't want the $40,000 reward that came with aiding the investigation. They only wanted justice to be served.

The families of the victims said they are thankful arrests have been made. It's been 10 days since 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill were shot and killed.

“Yesterday we laid Samuel to rest. We were at the cemetery and got the news and it was a bittersweet moment for us,” said Samuel Moon's uncle, Dr. Richard LaFleur.

The shooting took place on March 4 at a party off Sitka Drive and Talkeetna Road in Douglasville. Authorities said that there were over 100 teenagers there. Aside from the victims killed, seven others were injured.

The owner of the home said it was a Sweet 16 party for their daughter and that six adults were home for the party. They told 11Alive they ended the party at 10 p.m. because kids were smoking marijuana. They claimed the shooting happened at the top of the cul-de-sac, not far away from the home.

Deputies arrested three suspects Tuesday: 17-year-old twins Chase and Chance McDowell, and 18-year-old Timothy Lamar Coleman. And on Wednesday afternoon, deputies arrested a fourth suspect: 17-year-old Kingston Cottman.

Pounds said he was there for all the arrests, even sharing video of the suspects being taken into custody. They are charged with murder, aggravated assault and gang charges.

"To just think and imagine that we are part of something that is gang-related -- that this has a connection to a gang -- it is mind-blowing,” said LaFleur.

Ajanaye's mother, Chanell White, was also surprised at the gang connection.

"This is the first time I’m hearing about it being gang-related when I’m talking to you guys,” said White.

At the Wednesday morning news conference this morning, Pounds showed a 9 mm handgun that was found on one of the suspects when they were arrested. The sheriff said it may have been used on March 4.

White said she had this message for other teens in Douglas County:

"If you’re carrying weapons leave them home turn, them in, do something. It’s not worth your life," said White.