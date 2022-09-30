Lockdown lifted at Douglas County High School after off-campus threat 'captured'

The school was locked down, the school district said, when they "identified a potential threat to the school."

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A lockdown was lifted Friday at Douglas County High School after an individual described as an off-campus threat was "captured and removed" from the surrounding neighborhood.

Douglas County School System officials stressed that the threatening individual was never on the DCHS campus.

The school district said in a statement:

DCHS administrators were able to lock the school down immediately using our crisis alert technology system when they identified a potential threat to the school. There was never any danger to students or staff due to the quick actions of school administrators.

All classes and after school activities will resume as scheduled this afternoon without interruption. The campus remains safe. However, modified dismissal is an option for parents who want to check their students out.