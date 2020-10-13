Alleged Douglas County I-20 shooter arrested, possible suspect in other crimes

Investigators believe he is responsible for shooting into another vehicle in Lithia Springs seemingly at random.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been taken into custody after allegedly opening fire onto an I-20 driver - seemingly at random - after getting him to pull off the interstate.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports that, on Aug. 31, Douglas County deputies responded to a report of someone shot on I-20 at Lee Road in Lithia Springs.

They met with the victim who had been shot twice. The victim said he was heading west on I-20 between Thornton and Lee roads when a silver pickup truck approached him. The driver of the truck was flashing his high-beams so the victim exited on Lee Road.

The victim said the suspect followed and began shouting obscenities at him without warning before firing into the victim's vehicle. The suspect then escaped heading east on I-20.

With detailed information about the vehicle and the suspect, deputies determined that 25-year-old Turan Rogers Melton of Mableton was the gunman.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Melton's home on Oct. 2 and seized his truck as evidence. He has since made his first court appearance and is being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and criminal attempt to commit murder.