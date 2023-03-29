School lockdown at Special Olympics event leads to deputies shooting man at nearby home, authorities say

New Manchester High School students were placed under a lockdown Wednesday morning.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A series of events that started off at a Douglas County high school stadium ended with a man shot by deputies in a nearby neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Students at New Manchester High School were placed under a lockdown following reports that a man had a gun during the school's Special Olympics event in the stadium.

While the lockdown was ongoing, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office overheard radio chatter about the lockdown and responded around 11:20 a.m.

While working with school resources officers to sweep the school, deputies were able to identify the man and chase him outside. Authorities said they established a perimeter and used K-9 officers to continue their search.

During the search, authorities found a phone that officials said led deputies to an address along Ferncrest Place -- roughly 2 miles away -- where they said a man came outside and spoke with them.

During that conversation, deputies said gunfire was exchanged between the man and a deputy. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital. No deputies were harmed during the shooting.

At this time, the sheriff's office said it is unsure if the man who shot at them and the man at the school are the same person. However, they did say the man who shot at deputies matched the description of the man reported at the school. His connection to the school is still not clear.

School officials lifted the lockdown at the school around 12:45, but Interim Executive Director of Communications for the Douglas County School System Portia Lake stressed that "nobody was ever in danger."

"All students are safe, remain safe," she said in a statement from the district.