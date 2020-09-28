Douglas County woman urges return of stolen food truck

Lori Roserie bought the trailer less than three months ago and has already invested more than $25,000 into making it her storefront.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a trailer used to sell homemade seafood was stolen from a storage facility.

Lori Roserie, of Douglasville, said the food truck trailer she purchased for her small business 'Florida Girl Seafood' was taken from the facility along Fairburn Road.

Roserie said her family went to the storage facility on Sept. 22 to pick the trailer up; when they arrived, it was missing.

"That's how I took care of my children," she said. "My husband works but that was my way of helping him. That was my livelihood. I work hard."

Surveillance video of the alleged thief pulling into the facility with a U-Haul and then leaving with Roserie's trailer hitched to the back is dated Sept. 17.

Roserie said she purchased the trailer in early July and is devastated it is now gone.

"To whoever is responsible for this, I hope you find it in your heart to do the right thing. I hope you're watching, I hope somebody that knows you is watching," she said. "What you did was wrong. All we want you to do is give it back."

Like many entrepreneurs, Roserie built her business from the ground up.

She began 'Florida Girl Seafood' just over four years ago, cooking food from home while also working a full-time job.

Then in 2018, Lori suffered a back injury and decided to pursue her passion full-time.

“I stepped out on faith and made 'Florida Girl Seafood' my full-time job.”

If you have any information regarding the suspect, you are urged to contact Atlanta Police.

"Our pictures are all over it," she said. "It was covered when they took it, we had a tarp over it because our trailer stands out."