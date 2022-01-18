Multiple arrests made in shooting death of Douglasville 15-year-old

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Multiple arrests have been made in the shooting death of a 15-year-old at a house party in Douglasville, with police set to announce details at a Tuesday morning press conference.
The incident occurred in the early morning of Dec. 31 at a rental property on Deering Court. The Douglasville Police Department has a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. that will be broadcast on their Facebook page.
Police originally said they were searching for three to four shooters. A $5,000 reward was on offer for information leading to arrests.
A house party featuring drugs and alcohol was being advertised on social media, which was initially believed to be an Airbnb, Sparks said. However, police said this was just a private rental.
Police made contact with the homeowner, who could also still potentially face charges. Around 100 people are believed to have attended the party.
Police have not released the identity of the 15-year-old victim.