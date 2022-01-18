Multiple arrests made in shooting death of Douglasville 15-year-old

The 15-year-old was killed at a house party at a rental property on Dec. 31.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Multiple arrests have been made in the shooting death of a 15-year-old at a house party in Douglasville, with police set to announce details at a Tuesday morning press conference.

The incident occurred in the early morning of Dec. 31 at a rental property on Deering Court. The Douglasville Police Department has a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. that will be broadcast on their Facebook page.

Police originally said they were searching for three to four shooters. A $5,000 reward was on offer for information leading to arrests.

A house party featuring drugs and alcohol was being advertised on social media, which was initially believed to be an Airbnb, Sparks said. However, police said this was just a private rental.

Police made contact with the homeowner, who could also still potentially face charges. Around 100 people are believed to have attended the party.