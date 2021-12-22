$10k reward offered leading to arrest of man wanted in connection to Kroger armed robbery in Douglasville

On Friday, Dec. 10 around 2 a.m., the suspect went into the Kroger on Chapel Hill Road then robbed and assaulted several store employees, police said

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed a Kroger at gunpoint, according to the Douglasville Police Department.

He is seen holding a gun and wearing a mask in the photographs below.

A Douglasville Police report states a 911 caller told them the suspect locked an employee in a semi-trailer at the back of the store. The suspect then forced one of Kroger's employees to drive him to Atlanta's east side, where he ran away from the car.

The suspect is described as 5-feet 7-inches tall and he was armed with a semi-auto handgun, Douglasville Police said.