'We're not finished yet' | Police chief vows more action after 20 arrests in Arbor Place Mall brawls

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville's police chief vowed to "keep on until we get everyone that was involved" Tuesday as he announced 20 arrests in relation to a series of fights that broke out at Arbor Place Mall earlier this month.

According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, 19 juveniles and 1 adult were arrested in connection to the fights. Ages among the juveniles ranged between 12-17, and they face charges including disorderly conduct and simple battery.

He said nine of those arrested will also be facing charges under Georgia's Street Gang and Terrorism Act, alleging their involvement in a local gang by the name of "No Good."

"Mind you we're not finished yet," Sparks said, promising more action on the case.

He said the Douglasville department had reviewed social media posts, interviewed witnesses and spoken to teachers at the local schools as they conducted an investigation.

He also offered a theory on an exaggerating factor in the fights, noting it had been a $3 movie night at the movie theater - part of a promotion at theaters across the country that day. Sparks said he thought it resulted in an especially high number of youths going to or being dropped at the mall.

Social media posts from the day of the incidents show what appear to be a number of different fights that broke out among youths who largely appear to be teenagers.

One such fight appeared to happen at the entrance to the theater, while others appeared to happen outside stores in the mall area.

Sparks called on parents to take greater responsibility and warning their kids against participating in these kinds of scenes.

"Parents, it's time for you to be nosy and not your child's friend," the chief said, encouraging them to "check their bedroom" and "see who their friends are."

"It's time for you to be parents, because if you don't parent, then they go out and we have a situation here," Sparks added.

The chief said police would continue to monitor social media for any more leads, as he estimated up to 200 youths were present around the mall as the fights broke out on Sept. 3.