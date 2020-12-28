Man shot by Douglasville officers during domestic disturbance call

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 36-year-old Markus Alan Taylor was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A man was shot by two Douglasville officers during a domestic disturbance call on Sunday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Monday afternoon.

According to the GBI, 36-year-old Markus Alan Taylor of Dallas, Georgia was shot by two officers in the bedroom of a residence when he "did not comply with officers' commands."

"During the incident, two officers discharged their firearms, striking Taylor. Taylor was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," a release said.

The GBI did not outline what the commands were, or in what way Taylor allegedly did not comply.

According to the GBI account, the officers originally responded to the domestic disturbance call around 10:30 p.m. to a residence on Clark Street.

"Taylor was the subject of the complaint and had reportedly caused damage inside the residence," the GBI said.

The bureau added that Douglasville Police Department officers "addressed the situation and left the residence," before they "determined that Taylor had outstanding arrest warrants and returned."

When they returned at roughly 11:15 p.m., they found him in the bedroom.

"The GBI will conduct an independent investigation," the bureau said. "Once completed, it will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review."